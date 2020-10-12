Samsung capitalises on Apple, Epic Games spat - Mobile World Live

Samsung sought to cash in on a spat between Fortnite creator Epic Games and tech giants Apple and Google, touting availability of the popular title through its app store as it plugged an improved gaming experience on its Galaxy tablets.

The company stated its Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus will allow Fortnite gameplay at 90 frames per second from 13 October, offering smoother animation.

In its announcement, Samsung noted its Galaxy Store is “only mobile app store in the US where users can download and enjoy the current season of Fortnite”, an apparent jibe at Apple and Google which pulled the title from their respective marketplaces in August after Epic Games introduced a direct payment option for its titles on the iOS and Android platforms.

It is unclear how much Samsung stands to gain from its effort to woo Fortnite players to its marketplace.

Like Google and Apple, Samsung generally collects a 30 per cent commission on purchases made through its app store, but its Galaxy Store policy notes this rate is negotiable.