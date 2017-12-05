Samsung ramps high-tier smartphone storage output

Samsung started mass production of what it says is the industry’s first 512GB embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS) device for smartphones.

In a statement, the company explained the eUFS uses its 64-layer 512Gb V-NAND chips to deliver “unparalleled storage capacity” and performance for future flagship smartphones and tablet devices.

Jaesoo Han, Samsung EVP of memory sales and marketing, said: “By assuring an early, stable supply of this advanced embedded storage, Samsung is taking a big step forward in contributing to timely launches of next-generation mobile devices by mobile manufacturers around the world.”

He said the eUFS provides the best embedded storage solution for next-generation premium smartphones by overcoming potential limitations in system performance which can occur with the use of microSD cards.

The high-capacity eUFS enables a smartphone to store up to 130 10-minute ultra-HD videos. Transferring a 5GB full HD video from a smartphone to a solid-state drive takes about six seconds, more than eight times faster than a typical microSD card, the company said.

In February 2016 Samsung launched a 256GB eUFS which is used in its current flagship models.

On a related note, Samsung plans to steadily increase the production volume for its 64-layer 512Gb V-NAND chips.