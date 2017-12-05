English
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung ramps high-tier smartphone storage output

05 DEC 2017

Samsung started mass production of what it says is the industry’s first 512GB embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS) device for smartphones.

In a statement, the company explained the eUFS uses its 64-layer 512Gb V-NAND chips to deliver “unparalleled storage capacity” and performance for future flagship smartphones and tablet devices.

Jaesoo Han, Samsung EVP of memory sales and marketing, said: “By assuring an early, stable supply of this advanced embedded storage, Samsung is taking a big step forward in contributing to timely launches of next-generation mobile devices by mobile manufacturers around the world.”

He said the eUFS provides the best embedded storage solution for next-generation premium smartphones by overcoming potential limitations in system performance which can occur with the use of microSD cards.

The high-capacity eUFS enables a smartphone to store up to 130 10-minute ultra-HD videos. Transferring a 5GB full HD video from a smartphone to a solid-state drive takes about six seconds, more than eight times faster than a typical microSD card, the company said.

In February 2016 Samsung launched a 256GB eUFS which is used in its current flagship models.

On a related note, Samsung plans to steadily increase the production volume for its 64-layer 512Gb V-NAND chips.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Devices

Tags

