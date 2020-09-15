 Samsung bets on durability with titanium smartwatch - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung bets on durability with titanium smartwatch

15 SEP 2020

Samsung Electronics unveiled a version of its Galaxy Watch3 series made from titanium, seeking to highlight the device’s durability in the crowded smartwatch market.

The vendor announced its Titanium model was a company-first, with the material offering robustness while leaving the wearable “elegant and lightweight”.

Samsung said the texture of the metal strap was designed in a way to match the smartwatch body.

The titanium-made device comes with all features in the Galaxy Watch3 series, including the option to measure blood pressure and blood oxygen, alongside ECG monitoring.

Availability of the Galaxy Watch3 Titanium starts from 18 September in South Korea.

SamMobile reported it will also be released in Europe on the same date. In Samsung’s home market the price is KRW770,000 ($652), with European prices starting at €630 ($773), the outlet stated.

The vendor received clearance from South Korean authorities to add a blood pressure monitoring app to its Galaxy Watch range in April.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

