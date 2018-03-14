English
Samsung beefs up US care with same-day repair

14 MAR 2018

Samsung announced it is strengthening its US customer care presence with the addition of hundreds of new same-day device repair locations.

The company partnered with uBreakiFix to provide authorised Samsung care at more than 300 locations in top metro regions nationwide, offering support within a 30 mile radius of the majority of the continental US population. The pair plan to expand the footprint to include an additional 200 locations by early 2019.

Samsung said the sites offer screen and battery replacements, port and camera repairs, and other services for the Galaxy Note5, Note8, S6 and above.

Michael Lawder, Samsung Electronics America’s SVP of customer care, said the move represents a “fundamental shift” in after sales support.

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

