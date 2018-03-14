Samsung beefs up US care with same-day repair

Samsung announced it is strengthening its US customer care presence with the addition of hundreds of new same-day device repair locations.

The company partnered with uBreakiFix to provide authorised Samsung care at more than 300 locations in top metro regions nationwide, offering support within a 30 mile radius of the majority of the continental US population. The pair plan to expand the footprint to include an additional 200 locations by early 2019.

Samsung said the sites offer screen and battery replacements, port and camera repairs, and other services for the Galaxy Note5, Note8, S6 and above.

Michael Lawder, Samsung Electronics America’s SVP of customer care, said the move represents a “fundamental shift” in after sales support.