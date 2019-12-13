 Samsung backtracks on Fold figures - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung backtracks on Fold figures

13 DEC 2019

Samsung swiftly contradicted reports it sold 1 million Galaxy Fold smartphones, claiming the executive who provided the number confused actual sales with the company’s 2019 goals.

A representative told Yonhap News Agency it is yet to reach the sales milestone, shooting down reports citing comments made by Samsung president and chief strategy officer Young Sohn during an industry conference.

The news agency stated Samsung and industry analysts had previously predicted sales of the troubled device would hit 500,000 by the year-end.

While it may not cross the 1 million mark this year, SamMobile reported Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh said in November the company is aiming to “significantly increase” foldable device sales in 2020.

The company appears to have a two-fold strategy for doing so: Yonhap News Agency previously reported Samsung plans to expand availability of the Galaxy Fold to an additional 30 countries in 2020, with a second foldable also tipped to be in the works.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

