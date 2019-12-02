Samsung aims to cash-in on Galaxy Fold popularity - Mobile World Live

Samsung responded to a positive reaction to its Galaxy Fold smartphone by preparing to almost double the number of countries the device is available in by early 2020, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The South Korean outlet stated Samsung planned to add a further 30 countries to the list where its first foldable is available, taking the total to 59 by February 2020. Key new additions include Brazil, Chile and New Zealand, Yonhap News Agency stated.

Additional markets were tipped to boost shipments of the Galaxy Fold to more than 500,000 by the same point, albeit it was not reported how many have currently been shipped.

While the launch of the Galaxy Fold did not go smoothly, the vendor in October backed the form factor with plans to develop a second model: Yonhap News Agency stated the follow-up foldable would be ready in the second-half of 2020 and would likely carry a lower price tag than the $1,980 asked for the original.