 Samsung accesses AMD graphics tech - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360 – INTELLIGENT CONNECTIVITY IN LATIN AMERICA
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung accesses AMD graphics tech

04 JUN 2019

US-based AMD announced it will share its ultra-low power, high-performance mobile graphics IP based on its Radeon technologies with Samsung.

As part of a multi-year partnership, AMD will licence IP based on its recently announced RDNA graphics architecture to Samsung for use in mobile devices, the companies said in a joint statement.

Samsung will pay AMD technology licensing fees and royalties.

The vendor plans to integrate custom Radeon graphics IP into future SoCs for mobile applications. The graphics technology is expected to be used in its Exynos processors.

Tech journalist Gary Sims noted on Twitter that the move appears to spell the end of Samsung’s use of Arm architecture.

Inyup Kang, president of Samsung Electronics’ S.LSI Business, said: “As we prepare for disruptive changes in technology and discover new opportunities, our partnership with AMD will allow us to bring groundbreaking graphics products and solutions to market for tomorrow’s mobile applications. We look forward to working with AMD to accelerate innovations in mobile graphics technologies that will help take future mobile computing to the next level.”

Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO, said the company is “thrilled to now partner with industry leader Samsung to accelerate graphics innovation in the mobile market”.

“This strategic partnership will extend the reach of our high-performance Radeon graphics into the mobile market, significantly expanding the Radeon user base and development ecosystem.”

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Online channels drive India smartphone growth

Samsung tight-lipped on Galaxy Fold rollout

Samsung suffers as smartphones struggle
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We’ve got Seoul (and security)

Mobile 360 Security for 5G: Event highlights

Mobile Mix: Huawei hit for six

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association