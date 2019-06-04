Samsung accesses AMD graphics tech - Mobile World Live

US-based AMD announced it will share its ultra-low power, high-performance mobile graphics IP based on its Radeon technologies with Samsung.

As part of a multi-year partnership, AMD will licence IP based on its recently announced RDNA graphics architecture to Samsung for use in mobile devices, the companies said in a joint statement.

Samsung will pay AMD technology licensing fees and royalties.

The vendor plans to integrate custom Radeon graphics IP into future SoCs for mobile applications. The graphics technology is expected to be used in its Exynos processors.

Tech journalist Gary Sims noted on Twitter that the move appears to spell the end of Samsung’s use of Arm architecture.

In a shock move, Samsung has announced a deal with AMD for ultra low power, high performance mobile graphics IP based on AMD’s highly-scalable RDNA graphics architecture. In other words, it has dumped Arm’s Mali GPUs and gone off with AMD. https://t.co/Q46ZktkfJO — Gary Explains (@garyexplains) June 3, 2019

Inyup Kang, president of Samsung Electronics’ S.LSI Business, said: “As we prepare for disruptive changes in technology and discover new opportunities, our partnership with AMD will allow us to bring groundbreaking graphics products and solutions to market for tomorrow’s mobile applications. We look forward to working with AMD to accelerate innovations in mobile graphics technologies that will help take future mobile computing to the next level.”

Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO, said the company is “thrilled to now partner with industry leader Samsung to accelerate graphics innovation in the mobile market”.

“This strategic partnership will extend the reach of our high-performance Radeon graphics into the mobile market, significantly expanding the Radeon user base and development ecosystem.”