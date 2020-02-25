 Samsung 16GB DRAM hits mass production - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung 16GB DRAM hits mass production

25 FEB 2020

Samsung commenced mass-production of what it claimed is the industry’s first 16GB mobile DRAM chipset, with a data transfer rate of 5.5Gb/s.

The 16GB LPDDR5 consists of eight 12GB chips and four 8GB chips and is targeted at the high-end smartphone market. The company reportedly is using the chipset in its new Galaxy S20 flagship models.

In a statement, Samsung explained the LPDDR5 is being produced at its Pyeongtaek site in South Korea using a second-generation 10nm production technique. It plans to introduce a third-generation of the manufacturing process in the second half of this year, also at 10nm, which will deliver a chip capable of transferring data at 6.4Gb/s.

Mass-production of a 12GB version of the chip started in July 2019.

Compared with its 8GB LPDDR4X memory chip (with a data rate of 4.27Gb/s) introduced in July 2018, the 16GB chip is 20 per cent more energy efficient, it said.

Earlier in the month, US-based Micron announced its first LPDDR5 DRAM was in mass-production and shipping to customers. The chip is available in 6GB, 8GB and 12GB packages.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

