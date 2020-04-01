 Russia smartphone software law pushed back - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Russia smartphone software law pushed back

01 APR 2020

Russia delayed controversial legislation to allow only the sale of devices with native software by six months, Tass News Agency reported, apparently in response to manufacturers labelling the deadline to implement the move impossible.

Legislation passed by the country’s parliament and ratified by President Vladimir Putin in 2019 called for manufacturers of devices including smartphones, computers and smart TVs to install native software alongside mainstream OSes, in an effort to boost the use of domestic technology.

Tass News Agency reported the government mandated domestic equivalents for search engines, antivirus software, public service access programmes and payment systems.

The move was due to be implemented on 1 July, but the Russian Association of Trading Companies and Manufacturers of Household Electrical Equipment and Computers (RATEK) in February said members considered the deadline impossible to meet. It called for a stay until 1 January 2021, sending its comments and proposals to the Federal Antimonopoly Service.

RATEK also criticised proposals to have OS developers remove pre-installed programmes, stating this was not technically feasible.

Oleg Nikolayev, who co-authored the original bill for the move, previously argued it aimed to ensure consumers had alternative to Western applications.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Putin passes Russia smartphone software law

Russia plans to ban devices without native software

LG on receiving end of Russian probe
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Pandemic doesn’t stop the P Series

Interview: MWC20 Barcelona financial package – John Hoffman

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association