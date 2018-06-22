Russia fines LG over price fixing

The Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia (FAS) slapped LG Electronics on the wrist following a probe into actions which “resulted in fixing and maintaining prices for smartphones”.

The watchdog said the RUB2.5 million ($39,721) fine reflected two mitigating factors: voluntary termination of the unlawful conduct ahead of the investigation; and cooperation with the FAS probe. However, there was one aggravating factor: the misconduct lasted for more than one year.

LG’s local subsidiary controlled whether resellers observed recommended retail prices, including collection of data and resellers giving information to the company about “competitors who failed to observe the recommended retail prices”.

FAS concluded LG had misbehaved earlier this year and warned a fine was on its way.