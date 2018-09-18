Reborn Withings unveils first device

Withings returned to the wearables market with the launch of its first product since its separation from Nokia earlier this year.

The device, Steel HR Sport, is said to be a multisport hybrid smartwatch which offers heart rate monitoring, connected GPS tracking and fitness level analytics with estimates of VO2 max (the maximum amount of oxygen a person can use during exercise).

Steel HR Sport features an “unprecedented 25-day battery life”, and joins a portfolio of connected devices which includes activity trackers, blood pressure monitors, smart scales, thermometers and sleep tracking devices.

The company said the launch marks a “new chapter in the Withings story”, which is now back in the hands of co-founder Eric Carreel. It was bought by Nokia in 2016, which struggled to grow the business.

Careel said: “The public reaction to the return of Withings is extraordinary and renews my belief that elegantly designed devices with health tracking abilities can dramatically improve individual and society’s health.”

Withings said Steel HR Sport continues the tradition of its original Activite smartwatch from 2014, with high-end design alongside smart health and sport features. It has an analogue face showing the time, a subdial displaying the percentage of daily goals achieved, and a “discrete OLED display” which shows important health and sports data as well as notifications.

The device is priced at $199.95 from Withings, Amazon and selected retailers.