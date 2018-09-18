English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Reborn Withings unveils first device

18 SEP 2018

Withings returned to the wearables market with the launch of its first product since its separation from Nokia earlier this year.

The device, Steel HR Sport, is said to be a multisport hybrid smartwatch which offers heart rate monitoring, connected GPS tracking and fitness level analytics with estimates of VO2 max (the maximum amount of oxygen a person can use during exercise).

Steel HR Sport features an “unprecedented 25-day battery life”, and joins a portfolio of connected devices which includes activity trackers, blood pressure monitors, smart scales, thermometers and sleep tracking devices.

The company said the launch marks a “new chapter in the Withings story”, which is now back in the hands of co-founder Eric Carreel. It was bought by Nokia in 2016, which struggled to grow the business.

Careel said: “The public reaction to the return of Withings is extraordinary and renews my belief that elegantly designed devices with health tracking abilities can dramatically improve individual and society’s health.”

Withings said Steel HR Sport continues the tradition of its original Activite smartwatch from 2014, with high-end design alongside smart health and sport features. It has an analogue face showing the time, a subdial displaying the percentage of daily goals achieved, and a “discrete OLED display” which shows important health and sports data as well as notifications.

The device is priced at $199.95 from Withings, Amazon and selected retailers.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Latest HMD Global flagship release pushed to 2019

Emerging markets boost wearables in Q2

HMD takes on ex-Nokia imaging trademark
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Apple launch 2018 – in under 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association