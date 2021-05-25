Realme pushes low-end 5G with Narzo - Mobile World Live

Realme detailed the global launch of Narzo, a new smartphone series targeting younger users released as part of a wider push to launch more affordable 5G products.

The move is headed by Narzo 30 5G, a gaming-focused smartphone designed for younger users. Realme’s move comes after CEO Sky LI issued an open letter outlining intentions to make more affordable 5G products.

Priced at $219, the Narzo 30 5G does exactly that.

It is powered by the Dimensity 700 processor, produced using a 7nm process, and features a 90Hz display and a 5000mAh battery.

Realme claimed the device offers “the best 5G performance within its price range”, with dual-SIM, and standalone and non-standalone compatibility with main next-generation frequency bands.

It has a 6.5 inch FHD+ screen, with 180Hz touch sampling, and a 600nit brightness peak, enhancing gaming capabilities.

The device has a triple camera set up, including a 48MP primary and 16MP front lens. It also has a side fingerprint scanner, a triple card slot to increase storage from 256GB to 1TB and runs Android 11.

Narzo 30 5G is being sold exclusively on Ali Express, enabling the company to price it more competitively.