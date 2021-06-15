Realme aims to clean-up with latest devices - Mobile World Live

Realme unveiled its GT smartphone, claimed to be the most affordable featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset on the market, alongside two new watches and a robot vacuum cleaner.

At its launch event covering the range of new devices, Realme highlighted the mid-tier Realme GT handset offered features and performance comparable with those on flagships from rivals.

The Realme GT includes a 4500 mAh battery with enhanced charging features, a 6.43-inch Samsung AMOLED display and advanced cooling system. It also has a three camera set-up using Sony components, with a 64MP main module.

It is offering 128GB and 256GB storage options priced at €449 and €599 respectively, though discounts from specific retailers will be available at launch. It comes in three colour options and is due to go on sale from next week.

Alongside its latest smartphone the company revealed two new watches and a robot vacuum cleaner, which forms part of its strategy to provide a range of products in the so-called AI IoT (AIoT) segment.

The Realme Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro are marketed as providing a 56 per cent larger screen compared with its original smartwatch, alongside various software upgrades.

Its TechLife Robot Vacuum, the company added, was its “most advanced smart home product to date” noting it was “capable of cleaning large amounts of high-density garbage while keeping noise levels as low”.