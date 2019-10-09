 Realme continues EU push with X2 - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Realme continues EU push with X2

09 OCT 2019

Chinese smartphone vendor Realme unveiled the next devices spearheading a push into Europe, as it looks to build on its entry to the region in May.

In a statement, the vendor revealed plans to launch its X2 smartphone on 15 October, expanding the range of devices available in the region following its entry to the market with the Realme 3 Pro.

The statement offered no details on which countries the X2 would be available in: Realme 3 Pro was launched in the UK, Spain, Italy and France, making these likely candidates for the latest model.

Although not mentioned in the official statement, several news outlets reported Realme also has an X2 Pro model lined up for launch at the same time.

The vendor is pitching the standard X2 on its camera credentials as it seeks to attract younger buyers. The model features four camera lenses on the rear, a 64MP Samsung GW1 main module; ultra-wide angle; macro and portrait lenses.

Up front is a 32MP lens which Realme stated “ensures natural and authentic selfie effects” regardless of light levels. The front and rear modules also feature Nightscape, an AI-powered function intended to boost the quality of low-light shots.

Realme stated the device also offers real-time bokeh video recording with a field of vision on-par with an SLR camera. It uses an algorithm to simulate the effects of a physical stabiliser.

Other features include a 4000mAh battery, with the vendor also touting fast-charging credentials: a 30 minute charge will deliver 67 per cent capacity, it stated, a 12 per cent improvement over its previous models.

The 6.4-inch display features a dewdrop design encased in Gorilla Glass 5.

It will be available in Blue and White. Pricing is yet to be confirmed.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

