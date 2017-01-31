Razer to use Nextbit Systems to unleash disruption

Smartphone startup Nextbit Systems was taken over by gaming specialist Razer, which is set to continue operating it as a standalone business.

Razer acquired “the majority of the assets” of Nextbit, and “brought on board the management and employees of the company”. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Nextbit offers a single device, called Robin, which integrates an Android smartphone with cloud services, including automatically optimised use of device and online storage.

It was funded by a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2015. While the campaign indicated interest in a CDMA version of Robin, the vendor subsequently dropped the plan.

Razer said it will continue with product support and software updates for Robin, although sales have stopped.

“In order to reach a wide audience and continue our mission, we decided to join with a larger brand,” Tom Moss, co-founder and CEO of Nextbit Systems, said.

Neither company provided details of future product strategy.

“Razer has a track record of disrupting industries where our technology and ability to design and innovate have allowed us to dominate categories with longstanding incumbents, such as the peripherals and laptop categories. With the talent that Nextbit brings to Razer, we look forward to unleashing more disruption and growing our business in new areas,” Min-Liang Tan, co-founder and CEO of Razer said.