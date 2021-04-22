 Rakuten Mobile introduces iPhone 12 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Rakuten Mobile introduces iPhone 12

22 APR 2021

Japanese mobile newcomer Rakuten Mobile made a huge step towards levelling the playing field with rivals, detailing plans to begin adding Apple’s iPhone 12 line-up to its range from the end of the month.

CMO Naho Kono (pictured) told the media the company will offer the “most reasonably priced” iPhones in the country as part of its Unlimit VI plan, with flexible data options.

Rakuten Mobile will start accepting orders online and at retail outlets tomorrow (23 April) and also plans to soon offer all iPhone models running iOS 14.4 and later.

Marc Einstein, chief analyst at Japan-based research company ITR, told Mobile World Live carrying the iPhone 12 is a positive development for Rakuten Mobile, as not offering the most popular smartphone model in Japan was a large barrier to growth.

“This will likely entice more users going forward, especially since they can use their Rakuten Points towards the purchase,” he said.

Apple’s iPhones had a 46.5 per cent share of the Japanese smartphone market in 2020, data from IDC showed.

Kona said the company’s total user base topped 4.5 million at end-March, with 3.9 million on its mobile network and the rest MVNO customers.

She said its network achieved 80 per cent population coverage, with the company on target to hit 96 per cent coverage in a few months.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Apple shifts some iPhone 12 production to India
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association