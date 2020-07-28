Quick Charge gets faster - Mobile World Live

Qualcomm claimed an update to its Quick Charge technology delivers the fastest power-up available for Android devices, with the latest version using a 100W delivery to fuel batteries up to four-times faster than its predecessor.

In a statement, it said Quick Charge 5 can deliver a 50 per cent charge to a 4,500mAh battery in five minutes. It is compatible with both wired and wireless charging set-ups.

The company stressed the safety aspects: Quick Charge 5 includes 12 different voltage, current and temperature protections, and operates 10 deg-C cooler than Quick Charge 4.

Qualcomm said it expects the technology to hit commercial devices in the current quarter.

Earlier this month, Chinese smartphone vendor Oppo unveiled a 125W charging technology capable of delivering a 41 per cent charge to a 4,000mAh battery in five minutes, with a full charge in 20 minutes.

Xiaomi has also reportedly been developing a 100W charging technology since early 2019, but a company executive noted in a Weibo post in February it was still working through a series of technical issues.