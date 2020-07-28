 Quick Charge gets faster - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Quick Charge gets faster

28 JUL 2020

Qualcomm claimed an update to its Quick Charge technology delivers the fastest power-up available for Android devices, with the latest version using a 100W delivery to fuel batteries up to four-times faster than its predecessor.

In a statement, it said Quick Charge 5 can deliver a 50 per cent charge to a 4,500mAh battery in five minutes. It is compatible with both wired and wireless charging set-ups.

The company stressed the safety aspects: Quick Charge 5 includes 12 different voltage, current and temperature protections, and operates 10 deg-C cooler than Quick Charge 4.

Qualcomm said it expects the technology to hit commercial devices in the current quarter.

Earlier this month, Chinese smartphone vendor Oppo unveiled a 125W charging technology capable of delivering a 41 per cent charge to a 4,000mAh battery in five minutes, with a full charge in 20 minutes.

Xiaomi has also reportedly been developing a 100W charging technology since early 2019, but a company executive noted in a Weibo post in February it was still working through a series of technical issues.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

