English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Questions remain about iPhone X demand

28 NOV 2017

A survey from financial services company UBS found “muted” consumer purchase intent for the iPhone X, reviving questions about whether the device will meet sales expectations.

The UBS finding, reported by CNBC, comes despite comments from T-Mobile US indicating “great” demand for the device and Apple’s prediction the holiday period will be its “biggest quarter ever”.

Strategy Analytics’ Ken Hyers told Mobile World Live (MWL) a dip in enthusiasm after launch is to be expected, especially in a device with such a high price point. The real question, he added, will be how the device performs in Q1 2018. While Hyers noted he is “satisfied” with current iPhone X demand, he said he is “less sanguine” about the phone’s prospects heading into the new year.

“What I am paying attention to is 2018 – will the iPhone X continue to be a strong contributor to volumes in Q1 2018 and 1H 2018 or will a new generation Samsung Galaxy S9 flagship, combined with the typical Q2 iPhone sales volume slump have a significant impact on the iPhone X?”

T-Mobile CFO Braxton Carter recently reported the operator expects iPhone X demand to spill over into Q1 due to limited supply of the device.

But supply is ramping. Late last week 9to5Mac shared a research note from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo indicating production improvements have drastically increased the number of iPhone X units rolling off assembly lines.

Even with enough supply to go around, Hyers told MWL the iPhone X might end up with a shorter runway than previous iPhone models due to its late debut and upcoming device launches.

“My gut feel is that the iPhone X will struggle compared to the iPhone 8 series from the end of Q1 2018 and in Q2 2018 as customers look to the next generation of iPhone models.”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Monqi debuts kid-focused smartphone in UK

Samsung seeks battery boost with graphene balls

Doro extends 8040 smartphone availability
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association