Qualcomm wearables head bullish on future

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Pankaj Kedia (pictured) dismissed suggestions wearables are struggling to gain traction, insisting innovation in the market is only just beginning.

Qualcomm’s wearables business lead said the sector had only entered “year two or three” of a ten-year cycle, and he expects the devices to continue evolving by getting smaller, and entering new segments and verticals.

“The amount of innovation, the focus on use cases and the number of devices coming to market over the last few years has been nothing short of a miracle, but we are barely getting started,” he told Mobile World Live in an interview.

For Qualcomm, Kedia said the task lies now in building a foundation for developing wearables by improving battery life, making the devices smarter with sensors, and improving connectivity.

For customers including LG, Samsung, and fashion brands Michael Kors and Fossil, Kedia said they “had to build houses on top of that foundation”.

“The business models will evolve, all of us will innovate and you will see multiple ways to make money over time,” he said.

Kedia also believes smart spectacles will be one of the next big waves in the wearables market.

