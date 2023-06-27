Qualcomm upgrades lower-tier 5G offering

Qualcomm unveiled its latest chipset targeted at the so-called value end of the smartphone market, with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 pitched as increasing consumer accessibility to technologies including 5G and advanced photography.

Devices using the chipset are expected to be launched by the end of the year, with Qualcomm naming Vivo and Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi as being set to release products sporting the system.

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 upgrades the first generation in the series released in 2022.

Qualcomm highlighted devices running its latest offering will provide fast CPU speeds, sharp photography and videography, along with reliable 5G and Wi-Fi connections.

Director of product management Matthew Lopatka stated it will provide consumers with “greater access to the most popular and relevant mobile features and capabilities”.

It added the chipset was the first 4nm platform in its value-targeted line.

Among the other features promoted by the company are AI enhancements providing detailed images in low-light environments.