Qualcomm updates Snapdragon 600 line

Qualcomm introduced two new additions to its Snapdragon portfolio, which are said to offer higher performance in devices below the flagship level.

“With the introduction of the Snapdragon 660 and 630 Mobile Platforms, we are thrilled that features such as improved image quality and fast LTE speeds will now be available in a wide array of devices without sacrificing performance or quality,” Kedar Kondap, VP of product management at Qualcomm Technologies, said.

The company said the silicon will deliver improved performance enabling advanced photography and enhanced gaming, in addition to long battery life and fast LTE speeds. Both new products include Snapdragon X12 modems to offer data rates of up to 600Mb/s, can provide 4K video capture and playback, and feature octacore processors with clock speeds up to 2.2GHz.

Qualcomm also said the products include baseband functionality plus hardware and software features including RF front end, integrated Wi-Fi, power management, audio codec and speaker amplifier, “all to support a comprehensive modem solution”.

The vendor recently rebranded its Snapdragon processors as “platforms”, to reflect the integrated nature of the products.

Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform is now shipping, with Snapdragon 630 set to follow toward the end of this month.