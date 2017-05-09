English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Qualcomm updates Snapdragon 600 line

09 MAY 2017

Qualcomm introduced two new additions to its Snapdragon portfolio, which are said to offer higher performance in devices below the flagship level.

“With the introduction of the Snapdragon 660 and 630 Mobile Platforms, we are thrilled that features such as improved image quality and fast LTE speeds will now be available in a wide array of devices without sacrificing performance or quality,” Kedar Kondap, VP of product management at Qualcomm Technologies, said.

The company said the silicon will deliver improved performance enabling advanced photography and enhanced gaming, in addition to long battery life and fast LTE speeds. Both new products include Snapdragon X12 modems to offer data rates of up to 600Mb/s, can provide 4K video capture and playback, and feature octacore processors with clock speeds up to 2.2GHz.

Qualcomm also said the products include baseband functionality plus hardware and software features including RF front end, integrated Wi-Fi, power management, audio codec and speaker amplifier, “all to support a comprehensive modem solution”.

The vendor recently rebranded its Snapdragon processors as “platforms”, to reflect the integrated nature of the products.

Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform is now shipping, with Snapdragon 630 set to follow toward the end of this month.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Qualcomm, Datang to develop sub-$10 handset chips

Apple turns up heat in Qualcomm royalty spat

Apple spat could hit Qualcomm earnings
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association