Qualcomm teases next-generation platform with 5G

Qualcomm revealed early details of its next-generation flagship processor, which it modestly proclaimed will transform industries as 5G services come online over the next two years.

The company said the as-yet unnamed system-on-chip is built using a 7nm process and can be paired with its Snapdragon X50 5G modem, which it expects to be “the first 5G-capable mobile platform for premium tier smartphones and other mobile devices”.

Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon reiterated earlier timelines for the availability of 5G terminals, stating its work with partners is “on track to help launch the first 5G mobile hotspots by the end of 2018, and smartphones using our next-generation mobile platform in the first half of 2019”.

The company did not provide much more in the way of detail, other than stating the platform is “designed to enable premium connected devices that bring new intuitive experiences and interactions with power-efficient on-device [artificial intelligence] AI, superior battery life and performance”. The platform will also enable “innovative technologies, solutions, experiences and applications in automotive and IoT”.

Qualcomm has begun sampling the technology to multiple device makers and expects to issue full details during Q4.

The company’s Snapdragon Tech Summit is scheduled for December.