Qualcomm targets mobile computing

Qualcomm detailed ambitions to redefine the mobile computing sector as it unveiled chips designed to deliver 5G and advanced camera technology to PCs and gaming devices.

The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 is Qualcomm’s new premium processor for laptops and the first platform for Windows PCs to be built using a 5nm process.

At its Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021, Qualcomm senior director of product management Miguel Nunes (pictured) explained key advances include compatibility for up to four cameras and “multi-day” battery life.

Nunes asserted the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 delivers “similar performance” to Intel’s Core i5 processors “while running at half the power”.

Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 is compatible with Qualcomm’s X55, X62 and X65 5G modem-RF systems. The company predicts devices powered by the chipset will be able to download data at up to 10 Gb/s, mimicking the speeds of its latest smartphone chip.

Nunes also highlighted the chip’s GPU “delivers 60 per cent faster performance than previous generations and is 32 per cent faster than the competition”.

Security was a key theme of the presentation, with Nunes highlighting context-aware policies and zero trust frameworks. He said Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 was “architected to handle device security from the chip to the cloud”.

Qualcomm also unveiled the Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 for laptop computers offered at lower price points. It features 5G, Wi-Fi 6/6E, AI acceleration and multi-day battery life.

And the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 for mobile gaming devices offers compatiblity with mmWave 5G and Wi-Fi 6/6E.

Qualcomm and hardware maker Razer demonstrated a handheld console running the chip, explaining the device is meant for developers to use in creating games.

Gamers will be able to tether Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 devices to an XR viewer.