 Qualcomm taps Samsung for Snapdragon 4-series - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Qualcomm taps Samsung for Snapdragon 4-series

08 SEP 2020

Samsung boosted it foundry business with a win from Qualcomm to produce mobile application processors for low-end 5G smartphones, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The South Korean smartphone and chip vendor was tipped to make 5G versions of Snapdragon 4-series processors, which Qualcomm revealed last week and are scheduled to appear in commercial devices early in 2021.

Yonhap News Agency noted Samsung lags in the foundry sector, citing TrendForce data predicting the vendor would achieve a 17.4 per cent share of the market in the current quarter compared with an anticipated 53.9 per cent for market leader TSMC.

If the report is accurate it would be a big boost for a Samsung strategy to beef-up its System LSI and Foundry businesses. In April 2019, it announced plans to invest KRW133 trillion ($112 billion) over 11 years in its System LSI and Foundry businesses.

Yonhap News Agency noted Samsung recently lined up orders to produce next-generation processing units for Nvidia and data centre chips for IBM using its 7nm technology.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Qualcomm ups gaming focus with latest mid-tier chip

Samsung stands by Vietnam factories
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association