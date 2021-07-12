Qualcomm, ASUS ready premium-tier smartphone

Qualcomm and ASUS detailed plans to launch a $1,500 Android smartphone to showcase the features of the chipmaker’s 5G mobile platform, and potentially enable it to build direct-to-consumer relationships and brand awareness.

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 5G platform, which offers Wi-Fi 6 and 6E connectivity, with the device targeted at gamers, music lovers and heavy social media users.

Qualcomm is encouraging users to sign up for its Snapdragon Insiders programme to receive details on availability: it plans to begin taking orders for the smartphone in August, with users in the US, UK, China and Germany set to be the first to receive it. Asus will produce a limited number of the phones, the company said.

Snapdragon Insiders is an opt-in community for people who wish to receive updates from Qualcomm about related devices and applications.

Qualcomm is promoting the device as a way for users to achieve a superior smartphone experience. It stated gamers will value the high data speeds, low latency and long battery life. It also highlighted camera features based around the AI elements included in the Snapdragon 888 5G platform, which can be used to control lighting and focus.

The smartphone will come with Master and Dynamic earbuds designed for Snapdragon Sound, Qualcomm’s proprietary set of audio technologies and software.