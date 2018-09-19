English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Qualcomm opens up device fraud prevention platform

19 SEP 2018

Qualcomm extended the reach of a software platform developed to crack down on the use of counterfeit or stolen mobile devices, a practice it said costs genuine manufacturers in the region of €45.3 billion in lost sales each year.

The US company made its Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) available to download for free as open-source software. DIRBS enables regulatory bodies to classify devices and create databases based on international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) numbers, which can then be used to check the status of devices and take action if the phones do not meet their standards.

A Qualcomm representative told Mobile World Live DIRBS provides broader functionality than previous solutions, addressing illegal, counterfeit and non-certified devices in addition to those that are lost or stolen. It can also help identify devices which are “illegally imported or smuggled, or may have other issues associated with it such as invalid or duplicate IMEIs.”

In addition to costing manufacturers, the use of stolen or countefeit devices can impact network operators by introducing security flaws, reducing capacity, and causing spectrum interference.

The software has been available in Pakistan for several months and Qualcomm expects several other countries to come on board. Mohammad Raheel Kamal, senior director of IPR Enforcement, said the move “will allow the mobile industry to rapidly implement” the platform.

Qualcomm is not alone in seeking to tackle use of stolen and counterfeit devices: the GSMA’s device check service enables retailers, resellers and law enforcement to determine if a device has been reported lost or stolen, based on a registry maintained by mobile operators; while CTIA launched a website offering US consumers access to the GSMA database in 2017.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Qualcomm, Ericsson claim 5G device trial first

Qualcomm teases next-generation platform with 5G

Qualcomm updates mid-tier Snapdragon line
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Apple launch 2018 – in under 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association