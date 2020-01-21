 Qualcomm keeps 4G in focus with latest chips - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Qualcomm keeps 4G in focus with latest chips

21 JAN 2020

Qualcomm detailed three new 4G chipsets for mid- and low-tier smartphones geared towards the Indian market, featuring enhanced capabilities in connectivity, gaming and entertainment.

In a statement, Qualcomm India VP and president Rajen Vagadia noted while 5G is being adopted rapidly on a global scale, “4G will continue to remain a focus area for Qualcomm Technologies for regions like India, where it will stay a key technology for connectivity”.

The manufacturer said the Snapdragon 460, 662 and 720G will be the first to have navigation supported by The Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System.

Snapdragon 720G will enable devices to display high-dynamic-range gameplay, record video in 4K and download files at theoretical speeds of 800Mb/s. Snapdragon 662 will work on devices with triple-camera set-ups and deliver download speeds up to 390Mb/s.

Qualcomm said the Snapdragon 460 chipset delivers up to a 70 per cent improvement in performance over its predecessor, with peak download rates of 390Mb/s.

Devices running the Snapdragon 720G are expected to be commercially available in Q1, with models running the latter two chips due by the year-end.

Chinese smartphone vendors Xiaomi and Realme confirmed they will use the Snapdragon 720G in upcoming devices this year. Both are leading vendors in the Indian smartphone market.

Xiaomi global VP and India MD Manu Jain explained: “Demand for high-performance chipsets that support intensive usage and gaming is continuously increasing. Moreover, consumers are increasingly demanding seamless connectivity solutions.”

Qualcomm said more than 4,000 devices use Snapdragon 7-, 6- and 4-series chips.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London.

Read more

