Qualcomm extends Snapdragon 7-range - Mobile World Live

 Qualcomm extends Snapdragon 7-range
HomeDevicesNews

Qualcomm extends Snapdragon 7-range

11 MAY 2020

Qualcomm broadened its Snapdragon 7-series chipset range, a move it stated would make 5G more globally accessible and address growing demand for next-generation services.

In a statement, the manufacturer unveiled the Snapdragon 768G, building on the Snapdragon 765G launched in December 2019.

Qualcomm said the new processor “is designed to deliver superior gaming performance, 5G connectivity, and intelligent multi-camera capabilities, while also preserving battery life”.

Compared to its predecessor, Snapdragon 768G offers improved processing speed of 2.8GHz (up from 2.4GHz), a 15 per cent GPU performance boost and compatibility with Adreno Updateable GPU Drivers.

The 768G features the Snapdragon X52 5G Modem, which is compatible with mmWave, sub-6 GHz frequencies and is designed for devices aimed at non-standalone and standalone networks.

Qualcomm’s latest chipset will feature first in the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G Racing Edition, unveiled today (11 May).

Kedar Kondap, VP of product management at Qualcomm, said the company is “uniquely positioned to accelerate 5G commercialisation at scale and Snapdragon 768G is an example of how we’re continuing to deliver solutions to address the needs of our OEM customers”.

“Our expanding portfolio has the potential to make 5G accessible to billions of smartphone users around the world.”

Author

Manny Pham

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London.

Read more

