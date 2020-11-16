 Qualcomm cleared to export 4G chips to Huawei - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Qualcomm cleared to export 4G chips to Huawei

16 NOV 2020

Qualcomm was granted an export licence by the US government allowing it to supply components to Huawei, with the waiver to trade sanctions covering 4G but not 5G chips, Reuters reported.

A Qualcomm representative told Reuters it received a licence for a number of products covering some 4G components and has other applications pending.

While the exemption is welcome news for troubled Huawei, the limit to 4G chips means the vendor will face severe supply problems for its 5G smartphones.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which makes Kirin chips for Huawei 5G handsets, stopped taking new chip orders from Huawei in May after the US government tightened restrictions.

Huawei declined to comment on the latest exemption, Reuters stated.

Global semiconductor companies were required to stop supplying Huawei after the restrictions were implemented on 15 September. The sanctions, announced in August, means companies need an export licence to export components to Huawei or a listed affiliate using equipment made with US technology.

Qualcomm reportedly joined a number of companies in applying for a waiver.

In September, Intel was one of the first companies to reveal it had been granted a licence to continue supplying Huawei.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Shenzhen investors tipped to buy Honor unit for $15B

Supply issues, delays blamed for China sales dip

Qualcomm chipsets tackle home Wi-Fi needs
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association