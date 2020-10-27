 Qualcomm chipsets tackle home Wi-Fi needs - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Qualcomm chipsets tackle home Wi-Fi needs

27 OCT 2020

Qualcomm sought to capitalise on increased demand for home broadband, unveiling four new chipsets aimed at delivering high-performance connectivity using Wi-Fi 6 technology.

The company’s Immersive Home Platform comprises two 210-series and two 310-series chipsets, providing data rates ranging from 3Gb/s to 7.8Gb/s.

Its lower-tier 210-series features dual-band Wi-Fi 6 technology, compatible with the 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies, to deliver as much as a 2.6-times improvement in wireless speeds compared with Wi-Fi 5. The 310-series employs Wi-Fi 6E technology to add a third band into the mix, using the 6GHz for backhaul to help alleviate congestion and offer even faster speeds.

Nick Kucharewski, Qualcomm VP and GM of wireless infrastructure and networking, said in a briefing the chipsets are “our most advanced Wi-Fi offering for the home ever”, adding they will help deliver “the bandwidth and particularly the latency that you need for immersive gaming or latency-sensitive two-way communication like video conferencing”.

Qualcomm already offers Wi-Fi 6 and 6E capabilities through its Networking Pro platform for enterprises, but Kucharewski said its new line was designed with home deployments in mind. He noted smaller silicon enables more compact form factors; Bluetooth capability easy configuration; and mesh compatibility scalable deployments.

The chips are available in sample quantities, with commercial products expected from Q1 2021.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Qualcomm taps Samsung for Snapdragon 4-series

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Qualcomm ups gaming focus with latest mid-tier chip
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Feature video: The big Apple 5G iPhone launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association