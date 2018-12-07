Qualcomm challenges Intel with Snapdragon PC chip

LIVE FROM QUALCOMM SNAPDRAGON TECH SUMMIT 2018, MAUI: Qualcomm debuted a stronger Snapdragon PC platform to rival performance from main competitor Intel, but company president Cristiano Amon acknowledged finding the right sales channel for always-connected devices powered by the chip is a challenge which remains to be solved.

The new 7nm Snapdragon 8cx packs a powerful punch, with an Adreno 680 GPU Qualcomm said is twice as fast and 60 per cent more power efficient than its predecessor, the Snapdragon 850. The company didn’t provide benchmark data, but said a beefed up CPU in the 7-watt 8cx now offers comparable performance to Intel’s 15-watt processor. The 8xc also provides memory enhancements, with support for LPDDR4X and NVMe to boost performance.

Qualcomm’s new PC processor borrows a number of other elements from the company’s newly released Snapdragon 855 mobile chip, including support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 and Quick Charge 4+. Just like the 855, the 8xc comes with an integrated X24 modem to enable cellular speeds up to 2Gb/s.

Company executives said the 8cx will be offered alongside the year-old Snapdragon 850 and represent a new premium tier of its computing platform.

Opening sales channels

Since Qualcomm debuted the 850 and lower-tier 835 chips last year, the company has achieved only limited uptake of the technology. To date, the 835 has been used in three PCs, while the 850 has been picked up in two to date with more on the way, SVP and GM of compute products Sanjay Mehta said on stage.

Amon told journalists the company was making progress in the PC segment but “not as fast as we could make”. With the 8xc’s technology upgrades on the table to fill technical gaps, he said the company must now tackle marketing challenges.

“The issue we have right now is it’s very difficult for the PC channel to sell connectivity and it’s very difficult for the connectivity channel now to sell PCs…We don’t think it’s a technology problem now. It’s a channel, a marketing and a positioning problem. We have to solve this by being creative about how we position the connectivity.”

It has a limited amount of time to do so: Snapdragon 8cx is expected to begin shipping in commercial devices in Q3 of 2019.