 Qualcomm bolsters industrial IoT range - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Qualcomm bolsters industrial IoT range

17 APR 2023

Qualcomm launched a quartet of IoT processors targeting industry, with the company citing smart building applications, video collaboration, robots and drones as potential use cases.

In an announcement made at industrial and manufacturing technology trade show Hannover Messe, the semiconductor giant unveiled its QCS8550 and QCM8550 aimed at what it described as performance-intense IoT applications.

It claimed these two products offered “maximum compute power” with edge AI processing, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and advanced graphic and video compatibility. Use cases offered-up by Qualcomm include autonomous mobile robots and industrial drones.

Graphics capabilities span immersive cloud gaming, and video collaboration and streaming, it added.

Its other pair of releases, the QCS4490 and QCM4490, are mid-tier products designed for industrial handheld devices, providing access to 5G and Wi-Fi 6E, along with planned support for Android versions expected up to the end of the decade.

Alongside handheld industrial and computing devices, they are also expected to power various other applications including advanced point-of-sale equipment and security panel control.

Qualcomm claimed the new additions to its IoT line were targeted at further expansion of IoT ecosystems by  providing scalability and ease of use.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

