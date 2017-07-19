English
HomeDevicesNews

Qualcomm, Apple patent row hits Germany

19 JUL 2017

Qualcomm filed patent infringement lawsuits against Apple in two German cities, with the chip giant “seeking damages and injunctive relief for iPhones imported into or sold” in the country.

In the latest development of an ongoing battle between the two companies, Don Rosenberg EVP and general counsel at Qualcomm said it was filing lawsuits in Munich and Mannheim related to two technologies important to iPhone functions.

He added they were not standards essential patents and are not subject to fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) licensing obligations.

“The relief we seek includes enjoinment of Apple’s sales and importation of the latest iPhones in Germany,” he said, adding: “Qualcomm’s inventions are at the heart of every iPhone and extend well beyond modem technologies and cellular standards.”

Qualcomm’s action in Germany follows a complaint it made to the US International Trade Commission earlier this month, calling for the agency to ban the sale of iPhones in the US which it says infringe up to six of its patents.

The company also said it was seeking a Limited Exclusion Order to bar importation of iPhones which use cellular baseband processors other than those supplied by Qualcomm’s affiliates.

It is well known Intel began to supply chips on some iPhone 7 devices after the unit launched in September 2016.

In today’s statement, Rosenberg reiterated his previous message: “Apple continues to use Qualcomm’s technology while refusing to pay for it”.

The row between the two broke out in January when Apple sued Qualcomm for overcharging for chips and refusing to pay $1 billion in rebates.

Qualcomm countersued, and in May took legal action against four Apple device manufacturers for withholding royalty payments.

Yesterday, the four device manufacturers hit back at Qualcomm, accusing the company of “monopolistic practices”.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

