Premium smartphones shine in Indonesia

Indonesian smartphone shipments declined in Q1 due to drops in low- and mid-range models, though the premium segment was strong, IDC figures showed.

The research company predicted demand to remain subdued as it reported shipments of 7.9 million units, down 11.9 per cent year-on-year.

An IDC statement on 31 May showed shipments of devices priced $600 and over grew 71 per cent; those at less than $200 fell 8 per cent; and mid-tier ($200 to $600) declined 35 per cent.

It noted low-end models accounted for 76 per cent of total shipments.

Shipments of 5G-compatible models grew 38 per cent, accounting for 18 per cent of the total compared with 11 per cent in Q1 2022.

Oppo was the only top-five vendor to record growth, with shipments up 1.6 per cent and its share from 20.2 per cent to 23.3 per cent.

Leader Samsung’s share grew from 23.3 per cent to 24 per cent; Vivo declined from 1.5 per cent to 1.3 per cent; Xiaomi from 1.3 per cent to 1.1 per cent; and Realme from 1.1 per cent to less than 1 per cent.