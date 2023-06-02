 Premium smartphones shine in Indonesia - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Premium smartphones shine in Indonesia

02 JUN 2023

Indonesian smartphone shipments declined in Q1 due to drops in low- and mid-range models, though the premium segment was strong, IDC figures showed.

The research company predicted demand to remain subdued as it reported shipments of 7.9 million units, down 11.9 per cent year-on-year.

An IDC statement on 31 May showed shipments of devices priced $600 and over grew 71 per cent; those at less than $200 fell 8 per cent; and mid-tier ($200 to $600) declined 35 per cent.

It noted low-end models accounted for 76 per cent of total shipments.

Shipments of 5G-compatible models grew 38 per cent, accounting for 18 per cent of the total compared with 11 per cent in Q1 2022.

Oppo was the only top-five vendor to record growth, with shipments up 1.6 per cent and its share from 20.2 per cent to 23.3 per cent.

Leader Samsung’s share grew from 23.3 per cent to 24 per cent; Vivo declined from 1.5 per cent to 1.3 per cent; Xiaomi from 1.3 per cent to 1.1 per cent; and Realme from 1.1 per cent to less than 1 per cent.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

IDC warns of weak Australia smartphone demand

Middle East smartphone shipment growth stalls

IDC predicts flat India smartphone shipments
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association