Poco reveals latest flagship devices - Mobile World Live

Smartphone brand Poco launched two new flagship devices at value price-tags, the performance and entertainment focused Poco F3 and gamer-targeted X3 Pro.

In a statement, the vendor said Poco F3 Starting is the brand’s “most commanding device to date”. Powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G processor, it sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby atmos audio technology.

It said the Snapdragon processor helped it “play in the big leagues” with rivalling high-end smartphones, and highlighted a triple camera set-up comprising 48MP main, 5MP telemacro camera and a 20MP front lens.

Poco F3 also features a triple microphone system, 4520mAh battery and fast charging capabilities. The company said the device had been designed specifically to be lightweight, being 7.8mm thick and weighing 196grams.

It is available in three colours (white, black and blue), priced £329 with 6GB of storage and 128GB memory, or £349 in 8GB/256GB guise.

Game on

Poco said the X3 Pro maintained “top-notch features” of its predecessor, making it a prime choice for hardcore gamers.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 860 4G platform, which it said allows for a high-quality gaming experience, even when “playing processing-heavy 3D games at high settings”.

Other gaming related features include LiquidCool technology, a 5160mAh battery which it offers life for up two full days, a dual speaker set-up and quicker read-write capabilities to reduce the time to load files, games and apps.

Poco X3 Pro offers a quad camera set-up, and comes in three colours (black, blue and bronze), with prices starting at £199.

Both devices will be available on Amazon and Poco’s official website.