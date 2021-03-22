 Poco reveals latest flagship devices - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Poco reveals latest flagship devices

22 MAR 2021

Smartphone brand Poco launched two new flagship devices at value price-tags, the performance and entertainment focused Poco F3 and gamer-targeted X3 Pro.

In a statement, the vendor said Poco F3 Starting is the brand’s “most commanding device to date”. Powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G processor, it sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby atmos audio technology.

It said the Snapdragon processor helped it “play in the big leagues” with rivalling high-end smartphones, and highlighted a triple camera set-up comprising 48MP main, 5MP telemacro camera and a 20MP front lens.

Poco F3 also features a triple microphone system, 4520mAh battery and fast charging capabilities. The company said the device had been designed specifically to be lightweight, being 7.8mm thick and weighing 196grams.

It is available in three colours (white, black and blue), priced £329 with 6GB of storage and 128GB memory, or £349 in 8GB/256GB guise.

Game on
Poco said the X3 Pro maintained “top-notch features” of its predecessor, making it a prime choice for hardcore gamers.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 860 4G platform, which it said allows for a high-quality gaming experience, even when “playing processing-heavy 3D games at high settings”. 

Other gaming related features include LiquidCool technology, a 5160mAh battery which it offers life for up two full days, a dual speaker set-up and quicker read-write capabilities to reduce the time to load files, games and apps. 

Poco X3 Pro offers a quad camera set-up, and comes in three colours (black, blue and bronze), with prices starting at £199.

Both devices will be available on Amazon and Poco’s official website.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association