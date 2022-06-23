 Poco launches budget-friendly F4 flagship - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Poco launches budget-friendly F4 flagship

23 JUN 2022

Smartphone player Poco launched its latest flagship globally, boasting about the device’s premium features it claims are available at a lower price point than rival offerings.

The company stated the Poco F4 offers all the strengths of a flagship smartphone with “extremely low power consumption”, including the brand’s “highest frequency prime core yet”.

Poco F4 starts at £379 via its official e-commerce channels and is available in three colours. The launch comes a few months after the company unveiled the gaming focused Poco F4 GT.

Power
Poco F4 is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset, features an 7nm processor with 5G compatibility and its prime core runs at 3.2GHz. The vendor explained the processing power offered shortened app loading times, better support for high graphic games, and a smooth scrolling experience on web pages and apps.

In terms of design, Poco said the device is the thinnest model in its portfolio, while boasting 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and a 2.76mm DotDisplay, which it claimed was one of the tiniest in the industry.

Its display has a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate for lower response latency and a screen peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

A triple rear camera set-up includes optical image stabilisation on a 64MP main camera, in addition to an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro cameras.

The device is equipped with a 4500mAh battery and 67W turbo charging, taking 38 minutes to achieve full power.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

