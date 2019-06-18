 Palm widens US availability - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360 – INTELLIGENT CONNECTIVITY IN LATIN AMERICA
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Palm widens US availability

18 JUN 2019

Palm began selling its eponymous minimalist smartphone unlocked in the US, following earlier availability through operator Verizon.

The device, which features a 3.3-inch screen, was initially positioned as a companion device for a larger smartphone. It was designed to reduce a user’s screen time while still enabling them to remain connected, with users including “digital minimalists” and people participating in sports.

It subsequently gained features to enable it to be used as a standalone smartphone.

Availability remained limited, however. In addition to Verizon in the US, it was also available in Spain, Germany, the UK, Hong Kong and Japan through operator partners.

Palm also said it is “working hard to expand our availability across the globe”, with more announcements due later in the year.

In its US unlocked form, the device is available through AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile US and MetroPCS, but not Sprint.

“With so many cellular options available in the US, we wanted our customers to be able to choose how they use and how they connect their Palm,” said Dennis Miloseski, co-founder.

Customers buying the device via Palm.com will get a free leather case with neck and wrist lanyards. It costs $349.99.

While Palm is positioning itself as a US company based in San Francisco, it is backed by Chinese electronics company TCL, which is also behind devices using the Alcatel and BlackBerry brands.

Back

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Palm returns in pint-sized package

Palm resurrection edges closer

TCL plans Palm smartphone revival in 2018
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Living in a 5G World

Mobile 360 Latin America: Event highlights

Mobile Mix: Trade, Tennis and Tequila

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association