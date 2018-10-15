English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Palm returns in pint-sized package

15 OCT 2018
Credit: Palm Ventures Group

Palm Ventures Group sought to tap into consumer backlash against digital addiction, launching a new credit card-sized device under the iconic Palm brand meant to keep consumers connected without encouraging extended screen time.

The 3.3-inch Android device features all the trappings of a regular smartphone, with LTE connectivity, HD display, facial recognition, Google Assistant, Snapdragon 435 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It comes with a $350 price tag and will be offered unlocked in the US by operator Verizon.

But unlike most smartphones, the new Palm isn’t standalone. Instead, it functions more like a smartwatch, pairing with an existing device to enable calls and texts through Verizon’s NumberShare program for $10 per month.

On its website, Palm Ventures Group said the device is meant to “bring people out of their tech and into their lives,” and is designed “for those moments when you are more engaged in real life than your device, but you still may want to Snapchat your bestie, Instagram your dinner or text your friends to join.”

The device will work with both Android and iOS phones, though certain apps may not be available for iPhone users.

Going small
Palm’s return follows TCL Communication’s acquisition of the brand in 2015, and subsequent licencing of the name to Palm Ventures Group.

The decision to buck the trend toward larger displays for the Palm launch comes as part of a larger industry push to give users more tools to manage screen time.

Earlier this year, Google and Apple introduced digital usage dashboards which show users how much time they’ve spent on their device and apps, and features to disable notifications and set time limits for usage.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

HMD Global plots US Nokia comeback with Verizon

Palm resurrection edges closer

Qualcomm, Vivo claim 5G device breakthrough
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association