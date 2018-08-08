English
HomeDevicesNews

Palm resurrection edges closer

08 AUG 2018

Speculation on the return of the Palm brand to the smartphone market intensified following a report a comeback device had completed key certification tests.

Android Police reported a device named PVG100 has now passed through FCC and Wi-Fi Alliance approvals processes. It is Android-powered and is only compatible with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, meaning it is likely to be a budget proposition.

The Palm name now comes under the auspices of TCL Communication, which already offers devices using the Alcatel and BlackBerry monikers. Initial reports in 2017 indicated the vendor was preparing to bring the iconic brand back and, in March, Android Police stated the first unit would launch in the US during H2 2018.

One question remaining is how the device will build on the Palm heritage. With its BlackBerry-branded devices, using software from the eponymous Canadian company, TCL Communication has targeted the enterprise market with keypad-based models, building on the reputation of BlackBerry’s original devices.

But Palm, which was a pioneer in both the personal digital assistant and smartphone markets, blazed its own path with an in-house operating system, meaning the new Android-powered product’s links with previous devices will only be skin deep.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Devices

Tags

