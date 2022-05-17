 Orange steps-up device recycling drive - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Orange steps-up device recycling drive

17 MAY 2022

Orange unveiled plans to extend a scheme promoting smartphone repair, reuse and recycling across its European footprint by the end of the year, the group’s latest move to promote a circular economy.

Ahead of environmental conference ChangeNOW, which starts in Paris later this week, the operator group detailed plans to extend its Re initiative to Spain, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania.

The scheme launched in France in 2020 and expanded to its operations in Luxembourg, Belgium and Poland earlier this year. It comprises four elements: recycling; returns; refurbishment; and repairs.

Under the Re banner Orange recycles old phones with no cash value; offers discount or credit vouchers to customers taking working old devices into its stores; sells refurbished phones in its outlets; and offers repairs across its retail footprint.

In France Orange gives all profits from unusable devices it recycles to charity and also makes a donation of €2 for each handset returned for resale.

The operator noted in its home market the initiative increased the so-called collection rate (covering recycling and returns of used mobile phones) from 13.4 per cent in 2020 to 22.3 per cent in 2021. It has a target of reaching 30 per cent for 2025.

It added 1.9 million devices have been returned and recycled since Re launched.

In a statement, the operator highlighted the scheme was founded to “raise public awareness of the environmental impact of mobile phones, recycling, and give a second life to mobile equipment and therefore consolidate Orange’s commitment to the circular economy in all our activities and practices.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Orange, OPPO ally for eSIM device boost

Orange CEO makes Africa plea, unveils $30 smartphone

Orange wins Montblanc eSIM smartwatch deal
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association