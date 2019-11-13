 Orange releases Djingo devices - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Orange releases Djingo devices

13 NOV 2019

Orange released a Djingo-powered smart speaker and a voice controlled TV remote, almost a year after unveiling the products for the first time.

The Djingo Speaker, which was first announced at the end of 2018, was developed in conjunction with Deutsche Telekom and includes the AI voice assistant Djingo. The speaker will be available for Orange customers in France from 14 November, priced €99.99.

Among its features is the ability to play music on streaming service Deezer and Orange Radio, along with smart home functions. In addition, users will have the option to check the weather forecasts and receive news updates, as well as use Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa to access additional services.

The operator described Djingo Speaker as the main interface for all Orange services.

Its TV remote control will be available to nearly 1.5 million customers using Orange’s ultra-HD set-top box. The device will allow users to navigate Orange TV services using voice commands and change channels by touching the microphone button.

“Interacting with your Orange services by voice is now possible. By investing in natural language technologies, we are offering with Djingo the choice of an ever simpler and more fluid user experience”, deputy CEO of Orange Mari-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere said.

The company added the Djingo Speaker microphone can be deactivated at any time and a dedicated app has a feature for users to control the data used by the voice assistant.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Devices

Tags

