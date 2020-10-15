Orange, OPPO ally for eSIM device boost - Mobile World Live

Orange and OPPO joined forces to drive open market devices and eSIM growth by bringing the operator’s services to a range of smartphones and IoT devices manufactured by the vendor across Europe.

In a statement, Orange explained it will integrate services including My Orange and Orange TV on OPPO devices, including its Reno4 Z 5G and Reno4 Pro 5G.

The pair will also launch a new eSIM smartwatch, which will run on Google’s WearOS and will come with a rectangular dual-curved edge AMOLED display.

Orange pointed to a growing adoption of SIM-free and eSIM devices, resulting in increased consumer choice when purchasing new devices.

Philippe Lucas, the operator’s SVP of customer equipment and partnerships, noted the collaboration fulfilled the operator’s “local markets’ need for new and feature-rich smartphones and wearables”, and would enable it to “deliver an unmatched customer experience”.

The companies also unveiled plans to extend the programme across Orange’s operations outside of Europe.