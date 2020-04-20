Oppo unveils Find X2 Lite - Mobile World Live

Chinese smartphone player Oppo sought to broaden the appeal of its Find X2 smartphone range by launching a pared down version of the device.

Specifications for the Oppo Find X2 Lite are displayed on the vendor’s Portuguese website, which detailed the device having a smaller screen and less processing power than its flagship counterparts the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro, but retaining 5G compatibility.

It features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 processor, offers 8GB of memory and 128GB storage. Antennas are placed in multiple points of the device to ensure signal is not blocked.

The display is 6.4-inches with OLED technology which houses an in-screen fingerprint sensor and FHD+ resolution.

Oppo highlighted the rear camera’s video recording stabilisation software and ultra-night time mode which produces clear pictures in extreme low-light conditions.

On the rear quad-camera set-up is a 48MP main lens, 8MP wide and macro, 2MP monochrome and 2MP retro portrait, while the front-facing camera has a 32MP lens capable of 1080p video recording.

Installed is a 4,025mAh battery that can be recharged up to 50 per cent in 20 minutes.

A price and release date was not stated by the Chinese manufacturer; the smartphone’s availability seems to be prepared for the Portuguese market with other region availability not detailed.