English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Oppo test clears way for 2019 5G device launch

30 OCT 2018

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo said one of its devices had successfully accessed the internet using 5G for the first time, paving the way for commercial launches in 2019.

The test, conducted in Oppo’s 5G lab environment, used a pre-commercial device based on the vendor’s currently available R15, customised with 5G radio components. Oppo is working with Qualcomm on developments related to 5G.

In a move to talk up its 5G credentials, the company said that starting with its participation in the 5G standards project in 2015, it “kept solidly growing in 5G research and development”. It said “international standards organisation 3GPP stated that Oppo ranked first in the number of documents submitted by a global tech company”.

It is also researching 5G applications including 3D vision and ambient intelligence.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Samsung mulls options for 2019 flagship

Subsidies needed to make 5G handsets affordable

Apple escapes ban in latest Qualcomm ITC ruling
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association