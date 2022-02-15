Oppo sets sights on camera tech with Hasselblad

Oppo signed a three-year agreement with photography specialist Hasselblad to jointly develop technology for its flagship smartphones, building on an existing deal between the camera company and the handset maker’s sister brand OnePlus.

In a statement, Oppo highlighted the tie-up would centre on R&D related to colour science as it attempts to capture more natural colours with its smartphone cameras and provide an improved user experience.

Oppo added it aimed to “bring the most natural skin tone possible to its portrait photography” as the result of the collaboration.

Although the partnership has only just been announced, Oppo said it would use Hasselblad technology in a flagship series scheduled for launch later in the current quarter.

Hasselblad’s deal with challenger smartphone player OnePlus predates its integration with Oppo. The agreement involved a long-term pledge to use the camera company’s technology in OnePlus handsets alongside general combined R&D efforts.