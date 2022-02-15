 Oppo sets sights on camera tech with Hasselblad - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Oppo sets sights on camera tech with Hasselblad

15 FEB 2022

Oppo signed a three-year agreement with photography specialist Hasselblad to jointly develop technology for its flagship smartphones, building on an existing deal between the camera company and the handset maker’s sister brand OnePlus.

In a statement, Oppo highlighted the tie-up would centre on R&D related to colour science as it attempts to capture more natural colours with its smartphone cameras and provide an improved user experience.

Oppo added it aimed to “bring the most natural skin tone possible to its portrait photography” as the result of the collaboration.

Although the partnership has only just been announced, Oppo said it would use Hasselblad technology in a flagship series scheduled for launch later in the current quarter.

Hasselblad’s deal with challenger smartphone player OnePlus predates its integration with Oppo. The agreement involved a long-term pledge to use the camera company’s technology in OnePlus handsets alongside general combined R&D efforts.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

