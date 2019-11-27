Oppo pushes in-house OS beyond China - Mobile World Live

Chinese device vendor Oppo selected India as the first country beyond China to launch its latest Android-based ColorOS, part of an apparent push to expand uptake of the platform outside of the mainland.

ColorOS 7 was unveiled at an event in New Delhi and will be deployed across more than 20 handset models over the next seven months, starting with three Reno devices this week.

Martin Liu, senior strategy manager of ColorOS (pictured), said the company optimised the OS to make it faster and smoother, changes which “not only reimagines the system design but enhances the audiovisual and gaming experience”.

In a statement, the company said ColorOS 7 is its largest update so far, bringing in features including AI Beautification 2.0 and Ultra Night mode to enhance imaging and video. The company also collaborated with Danish audio design company Epic Sound to improve the overall sound system.

Other upgrades boost RAM utilisation by 40 per cent and increase response time 30 per cent by shifting and allocating system resources more efficiently when multiple apps are running, the company said.

Oppo said the OS is compatible with 80 languages and is used by more than 300 million people.

ColorOS 7 was initially unveiled for the China market at an event last week.