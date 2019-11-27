 Oppo pushes in-house OS beyond China - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Oppo pushes in-house OS beyond China

27 NOV 2019

Chinese device vendor Oppo selected India as the first country beyond China to launch its latest Android-based ColorOS, part of an apparent push to expand uptake of the platform outside of the mainland.

ColorOS 7 was unveiled at an event in New Delhi and will be deployed across more than 20 handset models over the next seven months, starting with three Reno devices this week.

Martin Liu, senior strategy manager of ColorOS (pictured), said the company optimised the OS to make it faster and smoother, changes which “not only reimagines the system design but enhances the audiovisual and gaming experience”.

In a statement, the company said ColorOS 7 is its largest update so far, bringing in features including AI Beautification 2.0 and Ultra Night mode to enhance imaging and video. The company also collaborated with Danish audio design company Epic Sound to improve the overall sound system.

Other upgrades boost RAM utilisation by 40 per cent and increase response time 30 per cent by shifting and allocating system resources more efficiently when multiple apps are running, the company said.

Oppo said the OS is compatible with 80 languages and is used by more than 300 million people.

ColorOS 7 was initially unveiled for the China market at an event last week.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Global smartphone market returns to growth

Huawei beats China smartphone trend

Xiaomi widens India smartphone lead
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association