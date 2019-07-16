Oppo prepares mid-tier push - Mobile World Live

Oppo looked set to be preparing to expand its mid-tier K series smartphone range after filing a host of trademark requests with European authorities, Letsgodigital reported.

The Netherlands-based news outlet stated Oppo had presented 22 requests to the European Union Intellectual Property Office covering a host of K series devices, which would expand on the current K1 and K3 models. Letsgodigital added approval for four models, K70, K80, K90 and K100, had already been granted.

Pocket-Lint explained the significance of Oppo’s move, noting its K series is essentially the vendor’s challenger for Huawei’s Honor brand, offering high-tier features at a mid-level price point.

Letsgodigital added Oppo filed the requests last week, around the same time as the K3 went on sale. The K1 was made available in China in late 2018, with other markets added in March, the news site noted.

Special

Separately, Oppo unveiled the latest in a string of special edition smartphones under a long-term agreement with FC Barcelona.

In a series of tweets, Oppo said its Reno 10X Zoom smartphone would be available in the football club’s team colours, with a focus on high-tier photographic capabilities with 48MP and 8MP wide-angle lenses on the rear, and a pop-up 16MP selfie module.

The vendor and football club first began collaborating in 2015, with close to half-a-dozen special edition devices launched since.