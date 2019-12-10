Oppo makes move beyond smartphones - Mobile World Live

Chinese manufacturer Oppo teased a new line of smart products set to launch in the first quarter of 2020 and outlined plans to spend CNY50 billion ($7.1 billion) on R&D over the next three years, as it expands its reach beyond its core smartphone offering.

In a statement released at its innovation day in Shenzhen, Oppo said it will launch a line of smartwatches, headphones, a 5G home router and AR glasses.

Details of the new devices were, however, slim, beyond the target launch timing.

The smartwatch will be the company’s first and Oppo also said it plans to launch a number of IoT smart home products.

Commenting on the plans, Oppo founder and CEO Tony Chen said: “Oppo has been more than just a phone maker from the outset. In fact, smartphones have simply been a gateway for Oppo to deliver a diverse portfolio of technological services.”

The goal of the planned R&D investment is to “build a technology leadership”. Oppo said it will develop core technologies in hardware, software and systems, along with 5G, 6G, AI, AR, big data and “other frontier technologies”.