English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Oppo Indian retail push approved

04 OCT 2017

Indian authorities cleared smartphone maker Oppo to open its own retail stores in the country, paving the way for the China-based company to sell directly to consumers on the high street.

Approval was granted by India’s Foreign Investment Promotion Board this week, Reuters reported.

While India allows non-domestic companies to sell directly to consumers via the “single-brand route”, those businesses need to source 30 per cent of products locally.

A number of vendors have begun assembling devices in India as part of the government’s Make In India initiative, which also offers benefits in terms of taxation.

However, a recent report indicated device assembly remained a low-value activity, with numerous factors preventing vendors from moving more complex – and potentially lucrative – work into the country.

Opening retail stores in India could be an important step for Oppo, with IDC recently reporting consumers in the country still show a strong preference for offline commerce.

This is especially important beyond major towns and cities.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Chinese smartphone vendors expand global share

Gartner reveals boost for Q1 mobile device market

Oppo splits Apple, Samsung Q1 smartphone shipments
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association