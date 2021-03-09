 Oppo captures top spot in China smartphone market - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Oppo captures top spot in China smartphone market

09 MAR 2021

Oppo topped China’s smartphone market for the first time during January, Counterpoint Research reported, stating the vendor’s sales grew 26 per cent year-on-year.

The vendor’s market share stood at 21 per cent during the month, followed by Vivo (20 per cent), with Huawei, Apple and Xiaomi each on 16 per cent.

Senior analyst Varun Mishra said Oppo repositioned its line-up in 2020. “The rebranding of the Reno series and launching a more capable device at a lower price point than its predecessor helped Oppo capture the affordable premium segment”.

He also noted “strong momentum” for Oppo’s mid-tier A series, which “strengthened the product portfolio”, with the vendor also “able to cater to the 5G demand in China across a wide price band”.

The research company said nearly a third of 5G devices sold in China in January were below the $300 mark.

It said Oppo’s A72 5G had been the best-selling 5G handset in the segment since November 2020.

Mishra noted Oppo began to gain ground as US sanctions on Huawei began to bite in August 2020.

The vendor’s figures may also be impacted by the sale of its Honor brand in November 2020.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Oppo moves to democratise fast charging tech

Australia smartphone sales spurred by iPhone

Huawei China smartphone shipments tumble
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association